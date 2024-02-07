Africa: AU Summit 2024 Nat'l Committee Finalizes Preparations

Committee for the African Union 44th Executive Council and 37th Ordinary Session of Heads of States announced that the preparation to receive AU guests has already finalized preparations.

Speaking at a discussion organized about the preparation with its 35 member institutions yesterday, National Committee Chairperson, Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano said that preparations have been carried out in consideration to receive extra guests.

"Hotels, roads, guest destinations as well as tourist areas are now ready to provide desirable service to guests. Security agencies are also positioned ready. So, there would be no threat to guests. Ethiopia has a double responsibility of making the summit free from undesirable things since it is a hosting country and a member of the AU. Last year's summit was held in good faith and we expect the better in the upcoming summit," she noted.

So far, 21 presidents, three deputy presidents, one king and one foreign Minister have confirmed the presence of their delegations in the summit and heads of states are confirming about their presence in the summit, according to the Chairperson.

Last year, delegations lead29 Presidents, five Prime Ministers, five Deputy Presidents, 14 Foreign Ministers attended the summit, it was stated.

Ethiopian Ambassador to the AU, Ambassador Ayele Lire also briefed the National Committee members that the Agenda to be presented for leaders' summit has been prepared.

He further noted that Ethiopia will host side events on two major issues. Digital economy development and continental food sovereignty will be presented by Ethiopia in bilateral and multilateral side events, he said.

The 44th Executive Council Ordinary Session and 37th Ordinary Session of Heads of States and Governments will be held from February 14-18 under theme, "Educate and African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa."