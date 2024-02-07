Kenya: Mutua Says Probe Launched On Surge in Hyena Attacks

Kilifi — The government has launched a probe into the rise in hyena attacks amid indications of population growth.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Wednesday said preliminary investigations had revealed a notable increase in the hyena population within Nairobi's Juja area and the Nairobi National Park.

Mutua, who spoke while on a public engagement in Kilifi, attributed the projected population growth to the dry spell witnessed in the country before the onset of El Nino rains in 2023.

Amid scarcity in water and pasture, the scavengers capitalised on the death of other animals, Mutua said.

He blamed rising attacks on humans to the increased proximity of hyenas to human settlements leading to a rise in confrontations.

"We must understand that these animals are simply adapting to their environment. While it is our duty to conserve and protect our wildlife, we also need to take precautions to ensure the safety of our citizens," said the CS.

The CS urged Kenyans to exercise caution at night and avoid walking near areas where wild animals reside.

He emphasized the importance of community awareness and cooperation in reporting unusual wildlife behaviour.

Parts of the country have seen a rise in hyena attack since late 2023 with the Kenya Wildlife Service urging the public to avoid running when they encounter the scavengers warning such action could fuel their intact.

In Nairobi, hyena attacks have been reported in Rongai prompting protests by residents in the areas.

On Tuesday, students from Multimedia University located in Rongai staged protests after one of their own suffered a hyena attack.

KWS reported discovering human remains at the site of the latest hyena attack.

The wildlife agency headquartered just 7km from Multimedia University promised to deploy more rangers to track and intercept hyenas in residential areas.

