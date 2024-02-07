Malawi: Depressing! Ombudsman Made 44 Determinations Last Year, Govt Only Complied to 15

Office of the Ombudsman says that out of the 44 determinations released last year, only 15 were complied by the government ministries, departments and agencies.

Spokesperson for the office Mandy Pondani has since said they will submit to Parliament through the Legal Affairs committee all determinations issued in 2023 and were not complied with for its intervention

Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Chairperson Dr. Albert Mbawala says the committee is ready to face and discipline the errant offices.