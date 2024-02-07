South Africa: Eskom Reduces Load Shedding to Stage 1

7 February 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has announced that it will reduce load shedding to Stage 1 on Wednesday at 10am.

The power utility attributed the drop in load shedding stages to sufficient emergency reserves.

"Due to sufficient emergency reserves and a slight increase in available generation capacity, resulting from the return to service of two units, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 10am today until 2pm. Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until further notice," Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eskom said it will closely monitor the power system and communicate further should it be required.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.