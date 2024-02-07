South Africa: Eskom Reduces Load Shedding to Stage 1

Eskom has announced that it will reduce load shedding to Stage 1 on Wednesday at 10am.

The power utility attributed the drop in load shedding stages to sufficient emergency reserves.

"Due to sufficient emergency reserves and a slight increase in available generation capacity, resulting from the return to service of two units, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 10am today until 2pm. Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until further notice," Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eskom said it will closely monitor the power system and communicate further should it be required.