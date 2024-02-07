South Africa: President Ramaphosa Agrees to Extend Commissioner Kieswetter's Tenure At SARS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to extend South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter's tenure beyond the end of his term at the revenue collector.

The Commissioner's contract of employment was set to end on 30 April, where after a new Commissioner would be appointed.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter have agreed to extend the tenure of the Commissioner beyond the end of his term to enable an orderly transition in the organisation," the Presidency said in a statement.

In March 2019, President Ramaphosa appointed Kieswetter, in terms of Section 6 of the South African Revenue Service Act, for a five-year term that started on 1 May 2019.

The decision was informed by the recommendation to the President from the Minister of Finance that the recommended candidate of the independent selection panel be appointed.

The process for the appointment of the SARS Commissioner is informed by the South African Revenue Service Act and was guided by the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS chaired by retired Judge Robert Nugent.