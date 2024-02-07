Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Hints At More Policies to Deal With Zimbabwe's Galloping Inflation, Valueless Dollar

7 February 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and Finance Ministry will soon be implementing a 'raft' of new policies to save the country's heavily battered dollar and deal with galloping inflation.

Mnangagwa said this at his first Cabinet meeting of the year where he sought to map this year's main agenda.

Zimbabwe's economy is reeling from a series of economic knocks that have persisted since the early 2000s.

After reaching record-high inflation figures in 2008, its current rate stands at 1,347%/yr, the highest in the world according to renowned economist Steve Hanke.

The local currency has been substituted by a much preferred American dollar in Zimbabwe's northern part while its southern region mainly uses neighbouring South Africa's Rand.

"The fiscal and monetary authorities will be implementing a raft of policy measures to arrest price increases, stabilise the foreign exchange rate, maintain the value of our currency and ultimately encourage service," said Mnangagwa.

"We shall soon be announcing the introduction of our structured currency."

Previous efforts, described as 'half-hearted' by analysts, have failed to reign in Zimbabwe's free-falling economy already burdened by poor governance and rampant public corruption in public service.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.