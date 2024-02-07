South Africa: State of Readiness to Host the 2024 State of the Nation Address

document

Introduction

We have convened this media briefing as the Presiding Officers of Parliament to provide a comprehensive overview of the extensive preparations undertaken by Parliament in anticipation of the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) for 2024. Our commitment to ensuring a successful SONA is deeply rooted in our desire to uphold the dignity of this significant national event and to ensure that this SONA not only reflects the solemnity and importance of the occasion but also showcases the efficiency, capability, resilience, and maturity of Parliament. This briefing aims to highlight our meticulous planning and readiness, underscoring our unwavering dedication to the principles of our democracy and the seamless execution of such a crucial event in our nation's calendar.

30 Years of a Democratic Parliament

The year 2024 marks a historic milestone in our political calendar, symbolizing three decades of a democratic Parliament in South Africa. As we prepare for the last State of the Nation Address by the sixth Parliament and the upcoming 7th national and provincial elections, we not only look forward to the future but also take a moment to commemorate our past achievements and lessons learned.

Thirty years ago, our nation embarked on a remarkable journey of transformation. From the shadows of apartheid and institutionalized racism, South Africa emerged as a beacon of hope, embracing the principles of democracy, human rights, non-racialism, non-sexism, and unity. Our Parliament has been at the heart of this transformation, steering the nation towards a prosperous and inclusive future.

The role of Parliament in enacting laws that promote equality and justice cannot be overstated. Over these years, Parliament has repealed oppressive apartheid legislation and introduced transformative laws, creating an environment conducive to the entrenchment of democracy and the realization of our national aspirations. This legislative progress has been instrumental in building a society that values human dignity and the equal rights of all its citizens.

Our democratic Parliament has not only focused on law-making but has also strengthened its oversight and accountability frameworks, responding effectively to the expectations and demands of our people. This commitment to transparency and participatory democracy has been evident in our approach to governance, with open plenaries, committee meetings, and numerous public involvement initiatives. Through these efforts, we have ensured that the voices of the South African people are heard and that their concerns are addressed.

In addition, Parliament has played a vital role in promoting cooperative governance and international relations. Our engagement in parliamentary diplomacy has deepened South Africa's connections with the global community, allowing us to share our experiences and learn from others. This international perspective has enriched our democracy and contributed to our nation's growth and development.

As we celebrate 30 years of democratic Parliament, let us remember the strides we have made in reconciliation, nation-building, and gender equality. Our journey has not been without challenges, but it is through these challenges that we have matured and strengthened our resolve to build a united and prosperous nation.

SONA Proceedings

SONA, convened by the President as per the Constitution, serves to update the nation on government commitments and to outline the government's programme of action for the new financial year. It is a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), presided over jointly by the Speaker and the Chairperson of the NCOP. The President's speech is the sole agenda item. Following this, Members of Parliament will engage in a two-day joint debate on the address, with the President's reply scheduled for the subsequent day. SONA will be broadcast live on radio and TV and streamed live on Parliament's website, the DStv channel (408), and YouTube channel.

In this context, the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, scheduled for February 8, 2024, transcends being a mere event in our nation's calendar. It holds significant importance as it marks the final SONA of the current five-year parliamentary term. Concurrently, as we prepare for this SONA, we are also engaged in extensive preparations for both the opening of the 7th Parliament and for welcoming the new generation of Members of Parliament. The task of finalizing bills that can be completed before the dissolution of this Parliament is underway. Additionally, the compilation of handover reports and collating legacy reports for the 6th Parliament is nearing completion. These efforts are crucial in ensuring a smooth transition and passing the baton to the incoming Parliament.

As of February 1, Cape Town City Hall has been designated as the parliamentary precinct, in accordance with Section 2 of the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act. The theme for the 2024 SONA aligns with that of the sixth Parliament, "Following up on our commitments: making your future work better".

The hall will also host the two-day debate on the President's address, featuring a joint sitting of the Houses, and the President's reply to the debate. Additionally, it will be the venue for the Minister of Finance's Budget Speech, scheduled a few days later. All attendees, including Members of Parliament (MPs) and invited guests, will be physically present in both the chamber and the public gallery. Approximately 490 Members of Parliament and representatives of the South African Local Government Association will be seated in the chamber.

This SONA proceedings will maintain the full ceremonial format of previous years. The activities include a 21-gun salute, an aircraft flypast, a ceremonial guard, the step guard salute, the singing of the national anthem, a full military band, and ceremonial processions involving provincial Speakers, Premiers, the judiciary, the Deputy President, and the President.

The President will take a salute on the platform in front of the Madiba statue, located on the City Hall balcony. This position offers an optimal view of the national anthem performance by the South African National Defense Force military band, synchronized with the 21-gun salute and fly-past.

Public Involvement

For this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA), we have reinstated a critical element of public participation: the involvement of the junior guard of honour and eminent persons. The Junior Guard of Honour consists of 100 learners, selected from four schools in the Western Cape in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Education. These schools are Eros School, the Centre of Science and Technology (COSATU), Mfuleni Technical Academy, and Fairmount Secondary School. Introducing children to the workings of democracy and a democratic parliament from an early age is crucial. It fosters informed and responsible citizenship, provides foundational civic education, and encourages involvement in democratic institutions.

The Eminent Persons are distinguished South Africans who have achieved outstanding results in their respective fields or have been recognized for their contributions to society. They are nominated by Provincial Speakers to be guests of Parliament for the SONA.

These activities, including the selection of a wide array of guests representing various sections of society and involvement through various communication platforms, are integral to ensuring public participation in the programs of Parliament.

Media coverage and the invitation of guests and the public to Parliament events enhance public engagement by fostering transparency and broadening access to parliamentary proceedings.

Imbongi

The involvement of a praise singer in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) not only enhances the cultural richness of the event but also acts as a stage for young artists to display their talents, fostering creativity and preserving the nation's artistic heritage. This inclusion adds a touch of tradition and heritage to this important occasion of the State.The choice of language for the Imbongi is determined through a rotational selection process, and SiSwati has been chosen as the language for this occasion.

The praise singer tasked with ushering the President into the House is Senziwe Hatty Maliba, a 24-year-old young woman from the Nkomazi municipality in the Mpumalanga province. Senziwe, also known as Nkosatane Nziwe, is a versatile artist with multiple talents, including being a radio presenter, MC, voice-over artist, and praise poet. She has shared the stage with some of the country's most renowned artists. Her performances have graced a wide range of governmental occasions, including official commemorative events, local government gatherings, cultural celebrations, award ceremonies, and beauty pageants.

New joint rules of Parliament

Parliament has introduced a set of new joint rules designed to regulate proceedings during joint sittings of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, with the primary aim of maintaining order, decorum in the Chamber, and promoting civility among members. These rules, set to be implemented for the first time during this State of the Nation Address (SONA), are an essential step in ensuring that the proceedings, including the SONA and the Opening of Parliament, are conducted with the respect and seriousness they deserve.

In terms of the new rules, no member is allowed to interrupt the President while delivering the State of the Nation Address. Similarly, interruptions are prohibited during the President's speech at the Opening of Parliament, which is the first sitting of the two Houses following an election. Additionally, these rules stipulate that no other business may be considered during a joint sitting other than the specific business for which the joint sitting is convened. These measures are critical in ensuring that these important national events are conducted in an orderly and respectful manner, reflecting the dignity of Parliament and the importance of these addresses in setting the nation's legislative and developmental agenda.

Support for local economy

Parliament has partnered with Proudly South Africa for this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) in support of the South African fashion industry by urging Members of Parliament and guests to wear locally produced attire. The campaign aims to increase appreciation and visibility for local designers and their creations, and to provide momentum for the growth of the fashion business. This initiative goes beyond mere fashion appreciation; it seeks to connect consumers with the rich stories, culture, and creativity inherent in South African fashion, thereby fostering a sense of pride in local craftsmanship.

This partnership has far-reaching implications for the country's economy and the fashion industry. Encouraging public representatives and guests to don local designs sends a powerful message of support for the local business, which is crucial for economic growth, job creation, and addressing issues of inequality and poverty. This collaboration between Parliament and Proudly South Africa is not only a celebration of South African talent but also a step towards sustainable development, economic empowerment, and a more responsible fashion industry.

Invited Dignitaries

We are pleased to announce a diverse and distinguished array of participants, ranging from national dignitaries to international guests, stakeholders, service providers, members of the media, and security personnel. Each group plays a vital role in the success of this event, and their participation underscores the significance of the SONA in the national and international context. Extensive preparations have been undertaken to ensure seamless coordination, with particular attention paid to the accreditation process to facilitate the participation of all invited guests.

For this important occasion, several dignitaries have been invited to attend the State of the Nation Address (SONA) physically:

· Former President Mr. Thabo Mbeki,

· Former President Mr. Kgalema Montlanthe

· Former President Mr. Jacob Zuma

· Former Speaker and Deputy President Ms. Baleka Mbete

· Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

· Former Deputy President David Mabuza

· Former Speaker Max Sisulu

· Chief Justice Zondo, Deputy Chief Justice Maya and the 15 Judges

· Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis

Others prominent guests invited include including representatives from various international and regional multilateral organizations, parliamentary associations, and legislative bodies.

Media Accreditation

Parliament is pleased to announce the successful accreditation of members from both local and international media for the coverage of the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA). This year, 981 accreditation applications were received from various media representatives. Following a thorough and meticulous vetting process, a total of 893 bona fide members of the media have been approved to be present at the venue. The list of approved applications has been published on the Parliament website for transparency and easy reference.

The participation of the media in the State of the Nation Address is of utmost importance. It embodies the principles of openness, transparency, and accountability, which are foundational to our democracy. The media play an indispensable role in ensuring that the proceedings of the SONA are communicated effectively and accurately to the people of South Africa.

We urge all accredited members of the media to collect their accreditations early to avoid any last-minute delays and long queues at the accreditation centre. This proactive step will ensure that media personnel can focus on their crucial task of reporting the proceedings smoothly and efficiently.

Gratitude to Informal Traders

Parliament is deeply grateful for the traders' support for this significant event and their collaborative efforts in finding a solution that allows for the coexistence of the Parliament precincts alongside their businesses. In our discussions with the informal traders' association, representing vendors around City Hall, we reached a consensus aimed at ensuring minimal disruption to their trading activities. This agreement will enable them to continue operating during the post-SONA debate, the President's reply, and the Budget Speech. The traders' understanding and maturity have been instrumental in formulating measures that minimize interference with their businesses while simultaneously ensuring that the functioning of the Parliament precincts harmonizes with their commercial operations.

The SONA significantly boosts the local economy by attracting increased tourism, media presence, and business activities to the city. This influx of visitors and heightened economic activity during the SONA period contributes to job creation and increased revenue for local businesses, including hospitality, transportation, and retail sectors.

Conclusion

We encourage all South Africans to actively participate in the SONA by tuning in and expressing their views across the various communication platforms provided by Parliament, the government, and mainstream media. The SONA will be broadcast live on Parliament TV, mainstream broadcasters, and streaming services, ensuring comprehensive access and engagement for everyone across the nation. Let us come together as a nation to witness, discuss, and reflect on the state of our nation, as we continue to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and resilient South Africa.