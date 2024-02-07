Ethiopia: Parliament Expected to Approve Deputy PM Nomination, Executive Reshuffle Tomorrow

MPs are expected to approve an executive reshuffle tomorrow that will see the appointment of a successor to Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

Official appointments, including those for Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy PM and other executive organ members, are one of three items on the agenda for Parliament tomorrow. Demeke stepped down from the ruling party nearly two weeks ago, which leads to reliefs from government roles.

Parliament will break for a customary month-long recess following the session.