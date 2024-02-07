Kenya: High Court Suspends Government Directive On School Fees Payment

7 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The High Court has suspended the government's directive requiring parents to pay school fees for children in government-owned schools through the e-Citizen online platform.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued an interim conservatory order in favour of Nakuru petitioner Benjamin Magare Gikenji, citing fundamental issues raised.

"In his ruling, Justice Mwita suspended the circular or letter issued by Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang of the Ministry of Education on January 31, 2024, mandating parents/guardians and students to pay fees and other levies through the e-Citizen platform," the ruling stated.

The Ministry of Education had initiated the process on January 3, instructing all national school principals to collect fees via the platform.

Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang communicated the directive, highlighting the coordination efforts with relevant authorities to enhance service delivery.

However, the court order suspended the implementation of this directive, emphasizing concerns raised by the petitioner regarding transparency and accessibility.

President William Ruto addressed the issue during a gathering of Kenyan residents in Japan on Wednesday, stating that the directive aimed to prevent schools from imposing illegal fees on parents.

He reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing accountability and curbing corruption through centralized payment systems like e-Citizen.

The directive, issued in June 2023, sought to streamline government payments and reduce opportunities for financial mismanagement across ministries and departments.

President Ruto emphasized the need to safeguard government revenue and prevent misuse of public funds through improved payment models.

