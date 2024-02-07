Namibia: Swapo Puts Succession Talks On Ice

The leadership of Swapo has kept their cards close to their chests regarding the way forward in terms of filling the vacant position of the party's president.

The ruling party's top position became vacant after the passing of President Hage Geingob, who died of cancer on Sunday. In interviews with this publication, party members, including those in the central committee (CC), which is the highest organ of authority, stated that discussions about succession can only be addressed after the burial of their leader as they are currently occupied with mourning and making arrangements.

The Swapo constitution states that "in the event the president is unable to permanently perform his or her duties, or carry out his or her functions for whatever reasons, an extraordinary congress shall be called by the central committee within three months of the vacancy occurring to elect a new president to complete the unexpired term of the former president, unless the vacancy occurs six months prior to the ordinary congress."

A party member, who asked for anonymity, said should the current vice president of the party wish to be the presidential candidate,"she needs to relinquish the vice presidency of the party and contest the presidency."

A meeting took place on Monday at the party's headquarters to map the way forward. When approached for comment, deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga confirmed the meeting, stating that it was to officially announce the death of the party president, and to address the existence of the vacancy.

He is optimistic about a smooth transition of power, citing the government's example of a peaceful transfer.

"As we have seen already with the very excellent exercise done by the Swapo-led government in the peaceful transfer of power, the same peaceful transfer of power will take place within the party," he said.

However, the exercise and processes can only take place after mourning their party president.

"We shall first mourn our president, and after that the CC will sit and pronounce itself on the way forward," Herunga added.

Emphasising the importance of a peaceful transition was fellow Swapo member Tobie Aupindi. "You have seen our democratic dispensation working. Despite mourning and facing such a devastating time, our principles remain the supreme law. You have witnessed the positive transition from the late president to the current president, which is the consolidation of democratic institutions", he noted.

Meanwhile, Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary and member of parliament Ephraim Nekongo stated that just like the government has established institutions and systems, so has Swapo.

"This is a party that has existed for many years. Therefore, we have our own ways of doing things," he said.

Nekongo emphasised the primary priority of peacefully mourning the party president, without getting ahead of the situation.

"What is to happen will occur when the right time arrives because we already have systems in place. After burying our president, we will discuss what to do regarding the vacancy which has been created, and the nation will be informed accordingly," he continued.