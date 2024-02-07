East Africa: Soldiers Trained in Eritrean Stage Mutiny in Bosaso Over Unpaid Salaries

7 February 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso, Somalia — Somali soldiers trained in Eritrea today closed the roads around the main airport in Bosaso city, complaining of lack of salary.

After they were brought back to the country a few months ago, the soldiers went to Garowe and Bosaso, joining the Puntland maritime police funded by the UAE.

Today, the soldiers took control of the entrance to the airport in Bosaso, where they imposed a blockade against the movement of Bosaso airport.

The mutiny coincided with an explosion in Bosaso town today, according to reports, an officer of the Puntland army, his bodyguards, and civilians were injured.

The commander's car was bombed by a land mine. It is not known who is behind the blast, although the recent bombings in Bosaso city were claimed by Al-Shabaab.

The security of Bosaso is being threatened by Al-Shabaab and ISIS with police saying that they are taking security measures to fight against the militant groups.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.