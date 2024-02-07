Zimbabweans Assured of Adequate Maize Supply Ahead of Expected Drought

ZIMBABWEANS have been assured that the country has enough maize supply to last it through an expected drought despite the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) telling Parliament only four months' supply was left.

Millers, with government approval, imported over 200,000 tonnes of maize to add to local deliveries according to Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara.

"GMB appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture last week and claimed that the country is left with only four months cover of maize stocks.

"This claim is incorrect, unfortunate, misleading, and regrettable. We wish to categorically re-state that the maize supply situation in the country is adequate and satisfactory and the country is indeed maize secure.

"The milling industry, working under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, successfully secured substantial stocks in the region to complement local stocks. This arrangement was motivated by the need to mitigate against the subsisting drought season," said Musarara.

The anticipated drought, a result of the upcoming El Nino which is associated with low rainfall, and intensity of dryness, is however still expected to significantly impact food availability and animal husbandry in mainly arid areas of the country.

"We are continuing with maize imports and anticipate bringing in 200,000 metric tonnes of maize stocks in the first quarter of 2024, against a national requirement of 150,000 metric tonnes of the same period," added Musarara.

"We confidently assure the consuming public of the availability of their maize meal supplies in all retail outlets nationwide."