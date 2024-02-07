South Africa: President Ramaphosa Expected to Announce Election Day Within 15 Days

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the date for the 2024 national elections within 15 days of the State of the Nation Address, which is to be delivered tomorrow evening.

"We look forward to the President delivering the State of the Nation Address tomorrow at 7pm. It it will be the administration's seventh - in a year which marks 30 years since Parliament ushered in the democratic dispensation," Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Addressing the media at the Imbizo Media Centre in Cape Town earlier today, Magwenya urged all South Africans to follow tomorrow's address as it deals with the state of the nation, not only the state of one segment or some segments of the nation.

"We are united in the progress we have made and united in the work we need to do to address the challenges we face," he said.

Magwenya said the President was recovering well from the flu and would be up to the task of delivering his address.

"Last night we were with him going through the draft [speech] until very late. By then he had improved significantly," Magwenya said.

On Friday, the President will be up at dawn to warm up for the annual Presidential Golf Challenge.

"The Presidential Golf Challenge is coordinated by the Minister of Public Service and Administration and will raise funds for the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

"The Foundation's partner entity, the Adopt-A-School Foundation, will use the funds to construct ablution facilities at schools in support of the Department of Basic Education's SAFE Initiative, which stands for Sanitation Appropriate for Education," Magwenya said.

"This is an important investment in the dignity of learners and staff at our schools and a contribution to social infrastructure in the country," Magwenya said.

The President is honoured that his playing partner this year is 14-year-old Botshepehi Phakoe from Mangaung in the Free State.

"Botshepehi is one of the best young players in the Free State Junior Union and we hope he doesn't put too much pressure on the President on the first tee," Magwenya said.

On Friday evening, the President will express his appreciation to the event's sponsors and partners at a prizegiving dinner where players will be recognised.

This year's SONA holds special significance as it is not only the end of term, but also the address ahead of South Africa's celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy.

This is an opportunity to reflect on how far the nation has come and recommit to working together to build the country envisioned at the start of democracy.

The State of the Nation Address sets out government's key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead.

During the address, the President will highlight achievements, flag challenges and outline interventions to unlock the country's development.

The address marks the official start of the Parliamentary programme. It will be followed by a debate in the National Assembly and the President's reply to the debate.