South Africa: Cloudy Conditions Expected Ahead of SONA

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicts a cloudy start to Thursday's State of the Nation Address (SONA), with skies clearing in the afternoon and moderate winds.

"There will be a cloudy start to the day but clearing up as the day progresses and becoming more partly cloudy to sunny conditions later on for tomorrow," the SAWS told SAnews.

The SAWS predicts mild temperatures around mid-20 degrees Celsius with a moderate south-westerly wind expected throughout the day.

"There is a weak cold front that is passing through tonight and if there's any rain, it will be through the night or the early hours of tomorrow morning," the SAWS explained.

This as all roads lead to the Cape Town City Hall where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his highly anticipated SONA.

The address is an opportunity for the President to account to the nation on government's work and to set the State's programme of action.

The President's speech will touch on the general state of South Africa, and reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within the domestic and global contexts.

The address will be followed by a two-day joint debate on his address and he will then reply to issues raised in the debates.

During this important joint sitting of Parliament, the President usually also makes key government announcements.

Activities prior to the President delivering the SONA include a 21-gun salute, an aircraft fly-past, a ceremonial guard and the step guard salute.

There will also be the singing of the national anthem, a full military band, and ceremonial processions involving provincial Speakers, Premiers, the judiciary, the Deputy President, and the President.

The President will be ushered into the National Assembly by praise singer, Senziwe Hatty Maliba, a 24-year-old from Nkomazi in Mpumalanga.