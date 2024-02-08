South Africa: Citizens Express Their Wishes Ahead of SONA

Reducing unemployment and tackling crime are some of the items on the wish list of Capetonians that they hope President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to when he delivers the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

"I want to know what government has in store for us this year. I want to know what we going to get from government," Nokuthula Swartbooi said.

Speaking to SAnews, Swartbooi said she wants government to provide people with employment, houses and to build more schools.

"Government must create more jobs so we could provide for our children," she said.

This as President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the SONA, which will be the last one for the sixth administration, at 7pm on Thursday.

SONA is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament - the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces - and is called by the President in terms of Section 42(5) of the Constitution

This year's address is of special significance as the country will celebrate 30 years of freedom.

The State of the Nation Address sets out government's key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead and government has called on South Africans to familiarise themselves with the content of SONA so everyone can contribute to the country's growth and development.

During the address, the President will highlight achievements, flag challenges and outline interventions to unlock development.

Meanwhile, Calvin Mentjies said government must create more jobs as this will reduce crime.

"People are stealing because they are not employed We need government to intervene," he said.

Malon Oosthuizen wants the President to increase grants saying the cost of living was too high.

"We want government to increase pension grants as things are too expensive now, we can't afford to get the things we need for our daily living," he said.

Oosthuizen says government must also tackle corruption and crime.

"People are getting robbed and killed daily by these ruthless criminals. Government must also arrest all those who are stealing from government and committing fraud because is the innocent people who suffers," he said.

In preparation of SONA, road closures in the central business district will be in effect to assist with traffic flow and to accommodate the State of the Nation Address at the City Hall. The closures will affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the City Bowl.

In his address, President Ramaphosa will speak to political, economic and social issues and the general state of South Africa as well as its relations in Africa and abroad.