Algeria: Welcome Message From President of the Republic On GECF Website

The website dedicated to the 7th session of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), launched on Tuesday, carried a welcome message from the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, translated by APS:

"I am pleased to extend warm fraternal greetings to Your Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies. I am honored to welcome you to Algeria for the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on March 2nd, 2024

On this occasion, I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, for his successful leadership at the previous Summit and his skillful management of its proceedings.

My gratitude extends to the GECF Secretary General and all those who have dedicated their efforts to preparing this important summit.

The Algiers session takes place amidst a growing focus on natural gas as a crucial energy source for economic and social development and its potential as a clean and environmentally friendly energy source. This makes us, as we meet in the capital Algiers, look forward to deepening our discussions and collaborations to affirm natural gas' role as an essential resource for energy transitions, address technology challenges, encourage investment in exploration and development of natural gas fields, and foster mutually beneficial partnerships between producing and consuming countries alike.

Algeria is keen to surround this event with all the conditions necessary for success. On this occasion, while firmly adhering to the values of cooperation and solidarity within the framework of our forum, it considers that the preservation of this precious resource and the utilization of its advantages is a shared responsibility that requires a mutual understanding of balancing interests and sharing benefits.

I welcome Your Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies as esteemed guests.

Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings."