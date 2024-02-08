Ethiopia: Parliament Approves New Deputy PM, Ministers

8 February 2024
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

MPs have approved Taye Atske Selassie, Ethiopia's former permanent representative to the UN, as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Temesgen Tiruneh succeeds Demeke Mekonnen as Deputy Prime Minister.

Temesgen is the former head of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA) and currently serves as a security advisor to the PM. He was tipped as the favorite for the Deputy PM position after Demeke recently announced he was stepping down from the post he had held for more than a decade.

Dr. Mekdes Daba has been chosen to succeed Dr. Lia Tadesse as Minister of Health. Minister Mekdes has experience with the WHO, and as a practicing OBGYN.

