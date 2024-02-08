Somalia: PM Abiy Ahmed - Ethiopia Has No Intention of Causing Harm to Somalia

Addis Ababa — In his response to queries forwarded by members of the parliament at the house's regular session held today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) stated that Ethiopia attaches greater importance to its relations with neighboring countries.

Saying that Ethiopia has already started exporting electric power to Kenya, the Prime Minister announced the finalization of an agreement with Tanzania to supply the country with electric energy as part of its efforts to contribute to regional integration.

The Premier noted that by promoting regional power trade, Ethiopia will continue facilitating regional economic cooperation in the continent.

Ethiopia will expand its power trade to the South of the African continent to increase access to reliable and affordable energy in the region.

Regarding the relationship with Somalia, the Prime Minister noted that the people of Ethiopia and Somalia are bound by blood. "Many Ethiopians have died for the peace of Somalia. No country has paid as much as Ethiopia for the peace of Somalia. This is because the peace of Somalia is the peace of Ethiopia. Therefore, the friendship between the two countries is profound."

"Ethiopia, being a friend, does not wish any harm to come upon Somalia. Ethiopia does not acknowledge war against any country in principle. However, some forces are trying to incite conflict between the two nations, which should not happen. Our request is for sea access based on mutual benefit. This is useful not only for Ethiopia but also for regional cooperation," the Premier underscored.

Fana