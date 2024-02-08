South Sudan - New Water Supply System to Provide Lainya Communities With Improved Access to Clean Water

press release

O Present Were Hon. Huda Laila — Juba, South Sudan (ICRC) - On Wednesday, 7 February, a reconstructed solar-powered water supply system was inaugurated at Lainya Town, Central Equatoria State, by Honourable Latiyu Paul Abbas - State Minister for Housing, water and physical infrastructure and Florence Gilette the head of delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

AlsState Minister for Gender, Child and Social welfare, Hon. Hon. Emmanuel Khamis - Commissioner of Lainya County, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa - Commissioner of Yei County, Towongo Michael - Coordinator of Wonduruba Administrative Payam, along with traditional leaders and communities.

The two-year project was conducted with the joint efforts of the ICRC, local authorities and communities, and with the support of the South Sudan Red Cross.

It consists of two newly drilled boreholes, equipped with solar water pumps. It covers eight neighborhoods of Lainya Town through eight kiosks, which are located at walkable distance that is easy and safe for women, children and people with disability to access.

Thanks to the upgraded water supply system, the daily water production capacity is being increased from 11 cubic meters to 116 cubic meters. The system will greatly improve the access to clean and safe water for an estimated 5,000 to 7,500 residents in Lainya.

"Due to armed conflict and violence, access to safe and clean drinking water remains a challenge for many in South Sudan. With this new water system, we hope to bring positive changes to the communities in Lainya and help create a sustainable living environment," said Florence Gillette, ICRC's head of delegation in South Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Aid and Assistance Water South Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To ensure the sustainability of the new water supply system, the ICRC supported the establishment of the Water Management and Steering Committee. It will ensure that the system operates efficiently and the communities have regular and reliable access to clean water at an affordable price.

The Lainya project is an example of ICRC's efforts to support people in South Sudan affected by the armed conflict and other situations of violence. The old water system was damaged during the conflict that broke out in July 2016. The influx of displaced people and returnees added pressure on the town residents and made access to water a challenge.

About the ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent organization. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.

For more information, please contact:

Darko Jordanov, Communication & Prevention Coordinator, ICRC Juba,

Tel: +211(0) 912 360 023; djordanov@icrc.org