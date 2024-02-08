Malawi: Airtel Gets 10-Year Renewed License, Touts Its Over K50bn Contribution to Macra

Airtel Malawi PLC managing director Charles Kamoto, says the company has paid over MK59.4 billion to MACRA for levies, fees and spectrum and over MK17.6 billion in the international interconnect levies.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe during the handing over of a 10 year renewed certificate from MACRA , Kamoto said Airtel has left a mark on the country's economic growth.

"We have invested over 176 million USD in network infrastructure delivering over 1,100 sites with all 2G, 3G, 4G services expanding our coverage to 88.2% of the country and serving 86.7% of the population," Kamoto said.

He also highlighted that they have managed to creating self-employment through distribution network of 28,000 SIM selling and 115,000 airtime-recharge selling outlets.

"We have connected over 7 million customers to our network, with 2.6 million of them using data services. We have increased smartphone penetration to 29.1% enabling more Malawians to access the digital world. We have also rolled out home broadband, and fixed data solutions offering fast and reliable internet connectivity to homes and businesses," Kamoto adds.

He also said Airtel has contributed a lot in giving back to the community through sports, disaster reliefs, education as well as health and since 2016 they have paid over MK69 billion over corporate tax supporting government's revenue collection.

Airtel Malawi also commended President Chakwera for creating a conducive environment in the growth of communication sector as well collaborative efforts within MACRA and the ministry of information and digitalization in fostering environment that encourages innovation, investment and development within the sector.

Airtel Malawi assured the regulator that with the renewal of their license they will continue serving the nation by fulfilling their mission of enriching lives through their services.

On his part MACRA Director General Daud Sulemani said this is an indication that investors have confidence in communication sector and that investors are still looking Malawi as a viable market and as the country is moving towards Malawi 2063, digitalization is a key area.

He said in the new license as a regulator they are specifically looking at quality of service and deepening of digitalization as they see 23% internet penetration which the country has to be low and they are looking at hitting to 60% by the year 2028.

Airtel Malawi Plc has been in existence for 25 years in the country since it was given its first license in 1999.