South Africa: Five Key Takeaways From Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

analysis

The final State of the Nation Address of the sixth administration presented no new ideas on how the government will deal with pressing economic and societal issues. Instead, President Cyril Ramaphosa used it as a platform to boast about the ANC-led government's successes since the advent of democracy in South Africa.

The nostalgic State of the Nation Address (Sona) that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered on Thursday was used to take stock of what the ANC-led administration had achieved as South Africa commemorates 30 years of democracy.

While he did not make any grand announcements during his speech at the Cape Town City Hall, he updated citizens on measures he said the government was taking to move the country in the right direction.

His speech covered five key issues.

Crime and corruption

The President said the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was working tirelessly to recover funds stolen in the State Capture era.

"Freezing orders of R14-billion have been granted to the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit for State Capture-related cases, and around R8.6-billion in corrupt proceeds have been returned to the state.

"A restored and revitalised South African Revenue Service has collected R4.8-billion in unpaid taxes as a result of evidence presented at the [State Capture] Commission, while the Special Investigating Unit has instituted civil litigation to the value of R64-billion."

Ramaphosa said the government was working towards introducing legislation which would eradicate money laundering and fraud and secure the country's removal from the Financial Action Task...