Africa: FIFA Says Reports On Use of Blue Cards 'Incorrect'

9 February 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

World football governing body (FIFA) has quashed assertions that they are on the verge of introducing 'Blue Card' in football.

Reports were rife on various media websites around the world that, aside the normal yellow and red card, a Blue Card will be introduced, specifically for cynical fouls where the offending player could be out for ten minutes.

FIFA emphasized that no such initiative has taken place and they are even not thinking of that.

"FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature.

Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March," reads a statement that FIFA released on Thursday.

FIFA has over the years brought developments in the game with the recent one being introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) which was intended to ensure transparent refereeing in football.

