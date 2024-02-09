Ethiopia: Lawmakers Approve Deputy PM, Ministerial Appointments

The House of People's Representatives (HoPR) yesterday approved the appointments of Temesgen Tiruneh and Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister respectively.

In its 3rd year 15th regular session, the House also approved the appointment of Mekdes Daba (MD) as a new Health Minister replacing Lia Tadesse (MD). Minister Mekdes has experience with the WHO, and as a practicing OBGYN.

While Taye Atske Selassie served as Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Temesgen, a former head of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) succeeded Demeke Mekonnen as Deputy Prime Minister.

Temesgen was also the former head of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA).

On the other hand, the Security Advisor to the PM Redwan Hussein has been named head of the NISS replacing Temsegen. Tigist Hamid also stepped up from her position as Deputy Director of the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) to head the government's cyber-security agency.

The parliament has unanimously approved the appointments of the three high-ranking positions and bid farewell to former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

It was disclosed in the appointment that the new officials' educational and professional experience and respective career have been taken into account for their proper discharging of duties.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 9 FEBRUARY 2024