Zimbabwe: Amnesty International Applauds Zimbabwe's Approval of Death Penalty Abolishment

9 February 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

AMNESTY International has commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for approving the abolishment of the death penalty.

Responding to the development by Zimbabwe's cabinet to back the abolition of the death penalty, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farise, said the move was the right step.

"Zimbabwe has taken the right step towards ending this abhorrent and inhumane form of punishment that has no place in our world.

"Now that the cabinet has given its nod, Parliament must ensure the death penalty is truly abolished by voting to pass legislation that will make this a reality," Farise said in a statement.

The human rights lobby group stated that it was opposed to the death penalty in all cases without exception because it violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Zimbabwe carried out its last execution in 2005 but death sentences have continued.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.