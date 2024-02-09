Africa: 34 African Leaders, Heads of Int'l Institutions to Attend AU Summit

9 February 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Xinhua

Addis Ababa, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — At least 34 African leaders and heads of international institutions are expected to attend the upcoming African Union (AU) Summit, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The AU has announced that the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government is scheduled to be held in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Feb. 17-18. The 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, which brings together African ministers of foreign affairs, will precede ahead of the leaders' summit on Feb. 14-15.

Meles Alem, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while briefing the media on Thursday, said more than 34 African leaders and higher officials are expected to take part in the upcoming AU summit, and the number could increase in the coming days.

According to Alem, among the high-level dignitaries are 24 presidents, two prime ministers, a king, five vice presidents, and two leaders represented by their foreign ministers.

He said among notable heads of international organizations who are expected to attend the summit include United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development Workneh Gebeyehu, as well as heads of different UN agencies and representatives of other organizations.

According to the AU, the upcoming summit will have a number of agendas, which include continental peace and security, trade and integration, education and skills, agriculture and climate change, governance and human rights, as well as gender and youth empowerment.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.