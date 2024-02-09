Africa: Assistant Secretary Phee's Travel to Ethiopia

9 February 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 12-17, 2024. Assistant Secretary Phee will be joined by Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Ambassador Mike Hammer, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy Dr. John Nkengasong, U.S. Agency for International Development's Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa Monde Muyangwa, and other senior U.S. Government officials. Their travel will focus on the African Union (AU) Summit, where they will meet with AU officials, as well as heads of state and ministers attending the summit. While in Addis Ababa, Assistant Secretary Phee will also meet Government of Ethiopia officials to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The United States reaffirms the value of a strong African Union and welcomes the AU's leadership on the global stage. We are proud of our strong partnership with the AU, its member states, and the peoples of Africa. We are dedicated to working together to advance our shared global priorities to foster openness and open societies, deliver democratic and security dividends, promote economic opportunity and pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, and support conservation, climate adaptation, and a just energy transition.

