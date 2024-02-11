Somalia: UAE, Somalia Launch Joint Probe Into Military Base Shooting

Nairobi — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a joint probe with Somalia into Saturday's shooting incident at a military base in Mogadishu, which left four soldiers dead and two others injured.

A trainee soldier said to be an Al-Shabaab defector was blamed for the attack which has been labeled as a terrorist incident by the two countries.

Confirming the incident, the UAE Ministry of Defense said the fallen soldiers were training the Somali Armed Forces, which falls within the framework of military cooperation between the two countries.

"The Ministry reports that the UAE continues to coordinate and cooperate with the Somali government in investigating the sinful terrorist act," the UAE MoD said.

Terrorist operation

While condoling with the families of the deceased, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Sheikh labeled the attack a "heinous terrorist operation."

He commended the courage and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers and their contribution to Somalia's fight against terrorism and the rebuilding of its military.

"We affirm our thanks and gratitude to the Emirati people, their government, and their wise leadership for their permanent support for the Republic of Somalia and their contribution to its stability and security," Mohamud said.

The incident comes at a time when Somali forces and allied troops have intensified their offensive on the Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist outfit that has continued to wreak havoc in the East African nation and its neighbours.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

See author's posts