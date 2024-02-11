Somalia: Ministry of Defence Announces Killing of Three UAE Soldiers in Somalia

11 February 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced the martyrdom of three members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defence Force, along with the injury of two others, in a terrorist act in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

A soldier opened fire at the UAE officers while fulfilling their mission to train and qualify the Somali Armed Forces as part of a bilateral agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Somalia that falls within the military cooperation between the two countries.

The incident took place on Saturday at General Gordon's military base in the capital. The shooter has been killed by the troops on the spot.

In a statement, the MoD prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyrs, and extended its deepest condolences to their families, wishing for a full and swift recovery for those injured.

