Kenya: Former Police AIG King'ori Mwangi Dies At a Nairobi Hospital

Nairobi — Former Assistant Inspector General of Kenya Police Zachary King'ori Mwangi is dead.

His family said that the former police chief died Sunday in a hospital in Nairobi where he was receiving treatment.

"We wish to inform the public of the death of Mr Kingori Mwangi, a retired police officer. The family will update the public on the burial plans," read a message released by Mwangi's family.

He served as a Provincial Police Officer in Mombasa, Nairobi, and Western regions in the course of his career.

Other roles he held include Director of Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo, Director of Operations at police headquarters, and police spokesperson.

He was attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before his retirement in 2020.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

See author's posts