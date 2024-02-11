Angola Sets Up Field Hospital in Eastern Region to Tackle Cholera Cases

Lóvua — A field hospital with the capacity to hospitalize 20 patients was set up Thursday in Lóvua municipality, eastern Lunda-Norte province to deal with possible cases of cholera, which is ravaging the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with which Angola shares a vast border.

The hospital, according to the municipal administrator of Lóvua, António Mussumari, will initially be staffed by three nurses, diagnostic technicians and therapists.

The unit has drugs to guarantee first aid, the administrator said, adding that a broad awareness and mobilization campaign is being prepared, especially in the border areas to educate people about the correct way to prevent the disease.

Antonio Mussuamari called on the population to take extra care, washing their hands regularly with soap and water.

This is the second field hospital set up in Lunda-Norte province. The first and largest is located in Mussungue, Chitato municipality and has the capacity to hospitalize 200 patients. HD/AMP