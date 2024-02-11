Southern Africa: Angolan Ambassador Stresses Importance of Lobito Corridor

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Agencies in Rome, Fátima Jardim, on Friday in Italy, stressed the importance of the Lobito Corridor for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

According to a statement from the Angolan embassy in that European country, the diplomat was speaking during a meeting to discuss the Community's activities with the group of ambassadors from SADC member countries in Italy, as part of Angola's presidency of this regional organization.

The ambassador pointed out that the Lobito corridor is an important route both for Angola's internal development, along the provinces it crosses, where around 26% of the Angolan population lives, and for neighboring countries and regional organizations in its area of influence.

Jardim stressed that it could also strengthen the "Great Green Wall" initiative, embodied in the sustainable development of African countries, adding that multilateralism is one of the main routes to development, and that countries must work together to achieve ever better results for their respective peoples.

The Lobito corridor, which was awarded a 30-year concession in July 2023 to a consortium made up of the companies Trafigura, Mota-Engil and Vecturis, is a key route for linking the mining regions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the copper belt in the Republic of Zambia, the Lobito Port in Angola, to the international markets along the Atlantic route.

The ambassadors showed great interest in the possibilities that the Lobito corridor opens up for the development of several African countries, which could materialize the creation of cross-border projects to increase agricultural production, agro-industry, tourism, and biodiversity and food security.

The meeting discussed issues such as strategic priorities to promote the Community's interests and strengthening its role in the governing bodies of the United Nations Food Fund (FAO), through its representatives on the Council, job creation and policies and strategies for integrating specialized African personnel into Rome-based United Nations agencies.

Participants also received information on the African Day for Food Security and Nutrition, presented by Mozambique, some of the developments of the recently concluded Italy/Africa Summit presented by Zimbabwe, as well as the implementation of the "Great Green Wall Initiative" in the SADC member states.

Held at the Angolan embassy in Italy, the event was attended by the ambassadors of South Africa, Lesotho, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

VC/MRA/AMP