Angolan Among the Referees for the Can'2023 Final

Luanda — Angolan international referee Jerson Emiliano dos Santos is part of the trio of referees appointed by CAF for the final match of the 34th African Football Championship, which ends on Sunday, in Côte d'Ivoire.

The 40-year-old professional thus once again deserves the trust of the governing body of continental football for the 9pm clash between Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire, after throughout the competition, which began on the 13th of February, having been named several times.

Jerson Emiliano, born in the province of Huíla, will be a pair of assistants with Zambian Diana Chikotesha, in a trio of referees led by Mauritanian Dahane Beida.

This latest indication, even with the National Team (Palancas Negras) eliminated in the quarter-finals, indicates the rise of this Angolan professional among the CAF ranks.

Currently considered the Angolan referee with the most caps, Jerson Emiliano will be part of referees in CAN final for the second time in his career, out of the six editions he has participated in. MC/DOJ