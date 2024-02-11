Malawi: Soul Sundays Promoting Malawian Upcoming Artists

Malawi-based record label, Soulamp Entertainment, through its Soul Art-Reach initiative, will hold the second instalment of music and arts for upcoming artists dubbed Soul Sundays, scheduled for 25th February at The Shack in Lilongwe.

The event will showcase the final winning applicants of the call out done by Soulamp Entertainment, according to Kananji Msaka, project manager of the Soul Art-Reach initiative.

"Our first event had the right energy, the artists were ready to showcase themselves and the crowd soaked in everything they had to give.

"We loved to see the residents of Malawi coming out to listen to artists they had not heard of before and genuinely giving them a chance to impress them. We are looking forward to that same energy at the second event," Msaka said.

Ill Nate, Mzembe the Poet and 16 Bazz will light the stage this time around, giving a blend of Hip Hop and Poetry. The show will end with a performance from the headliners, The King's Rifles.

Last year, Soulamp Entertainment had called out for up and coming artists, including Phrone99, Tiya Joan, Mave Bakali along with Ill Nate, Mzembe The Poet and 16 Bazz. All these won a spot to perform at two Soul Art-Reach events.

The first event featured Phrone99, Tiya Joan, Mave Bakali, and was held at Story Club on Sunday, 1st October, 2023, with D.O. Dub headlining the event.

"Soul Sundays was more than just an event, it was a platform where I got to express myself as a music artist/poet as well as forge new friendships and meaningful connections in the industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It basically encapsulated a full package of empowerment and inspiration, affirming the validity of my artistic journey," Said Tiya Joan, who performed at the first event.

The second event, which might have new artists, has also received support of high quality sound equipment and media from Kweza Arts and Story Club FM, who are partners of the Soul Art-Reach initiative.

Soul Art-Reach was created by Soulamp Entertainment, with the aid of the COSOMA Copyright Fund.

The initiative aims to provide a platform of expression and showcasing of talent from Malawi's young and burgeoning creatives, through a series of events.

Soulamp Entertainment aims to give local artists the opportunity to showcase their talent, receive payment for their art and network with prominent industry movers and shakers. The aim is to give up and coming local talent exposure, content and tools they need to take their dreams to the next level.

Established in 2013, it is a group of talented young Malawians who produce, write and record Conscious Hip-Hop, Afro-Pop, R&B/Soul music, as well as web and graphic design.

The group's artists have performed at such prestigious events as Lake of Stars (2019), Zomba City Festival (2021) and Tumaini Festival (2022), to name a few.