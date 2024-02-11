Somalia: At Least 27 Militants Killed in Army Attack On Al-Shabaab Base

Kismayo, Somalia — The Somali National Army's elite Danab Commando launched a targeted operation against an Al-Shabaab stronghold in Lower Jubba, west of Kismayo on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Defense,

The successful military assault resulted in 27 militants being eliminated and 36 wounded in Yaaqdabayl village, which is located on the outskirts of the port city under Jubaland state.

The raid comes as the army along with Jubaland regional troops step up offensives aimed at retaking the remaining areas in the Lower Juba region under the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Somali forces intensify operations in Bay region, driving Al-Shabaab from Dhumi-omane, Banjinay, Aboore, Dhanfarur hideouts on Friday.

"Our relentless on-foot campaign will continue until every terrorist is expelled, ensuring our nation's freedom from terror," said the defense ministry in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

The ministry added that the escalating offensive signals the nearing end of Al-Shabaab's presence in central and southern regions of Somalia.

Last month, Somali National Army, Galmudug dervishes and local forces have successfully taken control of Caad district in Mudug, following weeks of encirclement.