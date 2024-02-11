South Africa: New US Bill Calls On the Biden Administration to Review America's Relations With SA

10 February 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The bill would also require the Administration to examine whether SA is undermining US security and foreign policy interests.

Legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives which would require the US Administration to conduct a full review of US relations with South Africa because Pretoria is supposedly siding with America's adversaries, Hamas. Russia and China.

If passed, the "U.S.- South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act" would also require the Administration to report to Congress "explicitly stating whether South Africa has engaged in activities that undermine United States national security or foreign policy interests."

Republican John James and Democrat Jared Moscowitz introduced the bill on Wednesday. The bill says that in contrast to its stated non-alignment, the ANC government has been siding with "malign actors", building military and political ties with Russia and China and supporting Hamas , designated by the US as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a known proxy of Iran.

These ties undermine America's national security and foreign policy interests and "threaten our way of life," the bill says.

The bill said " it is in the national security interest of the United States to deter strategic political and security cooperation and information sharing with the PRC...

