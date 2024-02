Tanzania’s former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa, has died aged 70.

Lowassa who served under President Jakaya Kikwete between 2005 and 2008 died at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute.

His death was announced by Vice President Philip Mpango in a televised address through the state Broadcaster, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation.

President Samia Suluhu has mourned him as a great leader who devoted himself to the service of the country.

BRUHAN MAKONG

