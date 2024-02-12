Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Kiptum As an Extraordinary Sportsman

Nairobi — President William Ruto has described Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum as an extraordinary sportsman who has left an extraordinary mark in the globe.

Kiptum, died together with his Rwandese coach Garvis Hakizimana at around 11 pm at the Kaptagat area along Elgeyo Marakwet-Ravine road.

President Ruto described him as a star and one of the world's finest sportsmen who broke barriers to secure a marathon record.

"He was only 24 yet, as a hero, triumphed in Valencia, Chicago, London and in other top competitions. His mental strength and discipline were unmatched. Kiptum was our future," he stated.

"An extraordinary sportsman has left an extraordinary mark in the globe. Our thoughts are with the family and the sporting fraternity. Rest In Peace."

The Head of State is among leaders and prominent personalities across the globe who have sent their condolences following the shocking death of Kenyan world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum who died in a road accident last night.

First Lady Rachel Ruto also wrote on the same platform celebrating the champion for the outstanding achievements he made while dominating the marathon tracks.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe paid tribute to the Marathon world record holder saying Kiptum was "an incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy".

Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba said Kenya has lost a special gem.

Former prime minister, Raila Odinga, said the country had lost "a true hero" and was mourning "a remarkable individual... and Kenyan athletics icon".

Kiptum made a breakthrough in 2023 in Chicago when he bettered Eliud Kipchoge's achievement, clocking two hours and 35 seconds in the 42 kilometre marathon.

The two athletes had been named in Kenya's provisional marathon team for the Paris Olympics later this year.

