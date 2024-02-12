Tunisia: Six Defendants in 'Conspiracy Against State Security' Case to Go On Hunger Strike From Monday (Statement)

11 February 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Six detainees in the case of "conspiracy against state security" said they will begin a hunger strike on Monday to demand their release and "stop all legal prosecutions against all politicians and civil society activists".

The detainees, Issam Chebbi , Jaouher Ben M'barek, Ghazi Chaouachi, Khayam Turki, Abdelhamid Jelassi and Ridha Belhaj, called in a joint statement for "ending all interference in the judiciary and respecting its authority and independence... as the sole guarantor of justice and the rule of law".

They called on "all living forces to unite their efforts and raise their voices loudly to put an end to the policy of harassment and intimidation, to release all prisoners of conscience and to cleanse the political climate in general".

The case of "conspiracy against state security" dates back to February 2023, when a number of politicians, civil society activists and lawyers were arrested on charges of "forming a criminal association with the aim of conspiring against internal and external state security".

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.