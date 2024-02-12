Kenya: Marathon Giant Kipchoge Mourns World Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum

12 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has eulogised world record holder Kelvin Kiptum as a fast rising athlete who was destined for greatness.

Kipchoge expressed his sadness at the demise of the 24-year-old who passed away in a gruesome road accident on Sunday night along the Eldoret-Kaptagat road.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of marathon world record holder and rising star Kelvin Kiptum. An athlete who had a whole life ahead of him to achieve incredible greatness," the former marathon world record holder said.

Kiptum rose to global prominence when he clocked a world record of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon in October last year -- the first man to run under 2:01.

Previously, Kiptum had etched his name into history books by clocking the fastest ever debut at at the Valencia Marathon in December 2022, clocking 2:01:53.

Five months later, Kiptum clocked the second fastest time in the men's marathon -- 2:01:25 -- on his way to victory at the London Marathon.

Kipchoge, who had previously set a world record of 2:01:09 at the Berlin Marathon in September 2022, is targeting a third Olympics title at this year's games in Paris.

This year's edition were billed as a titanic battle with the inclusion of Kiptum and Kipchoge in the men's marathon squad for Team Kenya.

Kipchoge expressed his deepest sympathies for his countryman's young family.

"I offer my deepest condolences to this young family. May God comfort you during this trying time," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.