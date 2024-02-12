Kenya: Marathon Giant Kipchoge Mourns World Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum

Nairobi — Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has eulogised world record holder Kelvin Kiptum as a fast rising athlete who was destined for greatness.

Kipchoge expressed his sadness at the demise of the 24-year-old who passed away in a gruesome road accident on Sunday night along the Eldoret-Kaptagat road.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of marathon world record holder and rising star Kelvin Kiptum. An athlete who had a whole life ahead of him to achieve incredible greatness," the former marathon world record holder said.

Kiptum rose to global prominence when he clocked a world record of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon in October last year -- the first man to run under 2:01.

Previously, Kiptum had etched his name into history books by clocking the fastest ever debut at at the Valencia Marathon in December 2022, clocking 2:01:53.

Five months later, Kiptum clocked the second fastest time in the men's marathon -- 2:01:25 -- on his way to victory at the London Marathon.

Kipchoge, who had previously set a world record of 2:01:09 at the Berlin Marathon in September 2022, is targeting a third Olympics title at this year's games in Paris.

This year's edition were billed as a titanic battle with the inclusion of Kiptum and Kipchoge in the men's marathon squad for Team Kenya.

Kipchoge expressed his deepest sympathies for his countryman's young family.

"I offer my deepest condolences to this young family. May God comfort you during this trying time," he said.