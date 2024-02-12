Egypt Rejects Israeli Calls for Conducting Military Operation in Rafah

Egypt stressed on Sunday 11/2/2024 its complete rejection of the statements made by high-ranking officials in the Israeli government regarding the intention of Israeli forces to launch a military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry's official statement, Cairo further warned of the dire consequences of such action, particularly in light of the risks of worsening the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, Egypt called for uniting all international and regional efforts to prevent the targeting of the Palestinian city of Rafah, which now shelters around 1.4 million displaced Palestinians who consider it the last safe area in Gaza.

The statement affirmed that targeting Rafah, along with Israel's continued policy of obstructing access to humanitarian aid, is an actual contribution to implementing the policy of displacing the Palestinian people and liquidating their cause.

In this regard, Cairo considered such acts to be a clear violation of the provisions of international law, international humanitarian law, and the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly.

Additionally, Egypt emphasized that it will continue its communications with various parties to reach an immediate ceasefire, enforce the truce, and exchange prisoners and detainees, calling on influential international powers to pressure Israel to respond to these efforts and avoid taking measures that further complicate the situation and cause harm to the interests of everyone without exception.