Kenya: Mercurial Omanyala Breaks His Own National Record Again

Nairobi — Ferdinand Omanyala's brilliant start to the season continued, as he lowered his own 60m national record for the third time in a year and the second time in a week, as he clocked 6.51 in winning the Paris Indoor Meeting on Sunday.

Omanyala ran 6.51 in winning the Miramas Metropole meet last weekend, and seems to be getting better by the minute, his winning time also recorded as a meeting record in Paris.

The Kenyan Commonwealth Games champion was heads and shoulders above everyone in the race, with Matadi Emmanuel of the USA coming second in 6.57 while Azu Jeremiah of Great Britain was third in 6.59.