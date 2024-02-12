Kenya: Mercurial Omanyala Breaks His Own National Record Again

11 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Ferdinand Omanyala's brilliant start to the season continued, as he lowered his own 60m national record for the third time in a year and the second time in a week, as he clocked 6.51 in winning the Paris Indoor Meeting on Sunday.

Omanyala ran 6.51 in winning the Miramas Metropole meet last weekend, and seems to be getting better by the minute, his winning time also recorded as a meeting record in Paris.

The Kenyan Commonwealth Games champion was heads and shoulders above everyone in the race, with Matadi Emmanuel of the USA coming second in 6.57 while Azu Jeremiah of Great Britain was third in 6.59.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.