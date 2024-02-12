Tanzania's President to Hold Tête-À-Tête Talks With Pope Francis in Vatican

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to meet and hold tête-à-tête conversations with Pope Francis as she begins her visit to Vatican City on Monday.

The invitation for President Samia's visit came directly from Pope Francis, as confirmed by Mr January Makamba, Tanzania's Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, on his official X (formerly Twitter) platform on Sunday afternoon.

Makamba stated that upon her arrival, President Samia will be welcomed by Pope Francis at his offices, where they will engage in private discussions.

Following their tête-à-tête, the head of the Catholic Church will meet with President Samia's entire delegation, according to the Minister.

Additionally, President Samia is scheduled to meet with Cardinal Secretary of State for the Vatican City, Pietro Parolin, among other dignitaries during her visit.

President Samia's delegation to the Vatican includes representatives from Tanzania's Catholic Church associations and missions, including youth, men, and women wings.