Tanzania's President to Hold Tête-À-Tête Talks With Pope Francis in Vatican

11 February 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Digital Reporter

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to meet and hold tête-à-tête conversations with Pope Francis as she begins her visit to Vatican City on Monday.

The invitation for President Samia's visit came directly from Pope Francis, as confirmed by Mr January Makamba, Tanzania's Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, on his official X (formerly Twitter) platform on Sunday afternoon.

Makamba stated that upon her arrival, President Samia will be welcomed by Pope Francis at his offices, where they will engage in private discussions.

Following their tête-à-tête, the head of the Catholic Church will meet with President Samia's entire delegation, according to the Minister.

Additionally, President Samia is scheduled to meet with Cardinal Secretary of State for the Vatican City, Pietro Parolin, among other dignitaries during her visit.

President Samia's delegation to the Vatican includes representatives from Tanzania's Catholic Church associations and missions, including youth, men, and women wings.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.