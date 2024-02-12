Tanzania: How Lowassa Will Be Remembered

DIFFERENT academicians and politicians have reflected on the late former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa's leadership legacy through which he would be always remembered.

They expressed their views through telephone interviews following the news of the passing away of Mr Lowassa. Lowassa served as the Prime Minister of Tanzania under the fourth-term President Jakaya Kikwete for three years, from 2005 to 2008.

Commenting, through his Twitter account, Minister for Finance, Dr Mwig - ulu Nchemba, said that he received the information with shock and great sor - row.

"I have received with shock and great sorrow the news of the passing away of our elder, Edward Ngoyai Lowassa. We will remember him for his significant contribution to the development of our nation, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends," posted Dr Nchemba.

On his part, Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye, on his X account, formerly Twitter, recalled Lowassa's statement to him after the 2015 elections.

"Nape, we may have differed in politics, but I admire someone who stands by what they believe in, especially at your age.These were the words of Edward Lowassa he said when we met just after the 2015 election! Rest In Eternal Peace," tweeted Minister Nnauye.

Former Zanzibar Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Mr Simai Mohammed Said, said that Lowassa was one of few politicians who could spend Christmas and Easter in Zanzibar instead of going to Dubai or other places.

"He could connect with youths, his ideology in terms of job creation was very serious, and it was in the perspective of the African continent and global scale that there are a lot of youths in the world and we need to create jobs for them," said Mr Simai.

Mr Simai added that Lowassa was a very soft spoken person that you could sit with and talk and laugh and he was a good listener even if you gave him ideas he would listen and work on them. He admitted that Lowassa contributed a lot to his political career.

"Lowassa displayed his influence in politics as he passed through different stages in politics until he reached a point of vying for presidency.

He was able to dare and speak up and he believed much in himself," said Mr Simai who was Lowassa's close ally and campaign manager during his famous 'Safari ya Matumaini' presidential campaign.

Mr Simai said that politicians have to learn from the late Lowassa's endurance and his engagement in public affairs.

The ruling CCM also joined its National Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan in mourning Lowassa, saying Tanzania has lost a kind leader who offered tremendous contribution in all leadership positions he served.

The statement was made by CCM's Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr Paul Makonda, when addressing citizens in Songea Urban District, Ruvuma Region. Mr Makonda described Lowassa as a kind leader who contributed a lot to the country's development.

"Lowassa will be remembered for many things, especially his expertise in building arguments," he stated.

Monduli District Commissioner Joshua Nassari stated that the death of the former Prime Minister and veteran politician in the country, Edward Lowassa, is a big blow to the people of Monduli.

"This is a big loss for the people of Monduli, the district is shocked," said DC Nassari. Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Prof William Anangisye, expressed his shock upon learning of the death of retired Prime Minister Lowassa.

"He was among the national figures who have contributed a lot to the development of this nation. We have lost an icon who has played a significant role in the development of this country," said Prof Anangisye.

Prof Anangisye extended his condolences to Tanzanian leaders, especially those who had worked with Lowassa as well as to the family of the late Lowassa and the citizens whom he represented as their long-time Member of Parliament.

On his part, Dr Paul Loisulie, a lecturer at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), remarked that Lowassa would be remembered for numerous accomplishments, particularly for his courage in leadership, which he demonstrated publicly.

"Lowassa was a courageous leader because I remember when he was the Minister for Water and Livestock, he advocated for the government to utilise water from the Lake Victoria and distributed it to nearby regions to alleviate the water scarcity faced the communities," said Dr Loisulie.

Dr Loisulie added that Lowassa was a leader who was unafraid to make difficult decisions, demonstrating remarkable patience even in the face of challenges, and maintained calmness. He was also a highly influential politician.

"Current leaders should learn from Lowassa's traits of courage, patience and decisiveness to progress further," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, one of the Lowassa's children, who is also the Member of Parliament for Monduli constituency, Mr Freddy Lowassa, described the death of his father as a big loss for the family, the nation, relatives and friends. He said to lose a father and elder of the family is not an easy thing.

"Losing a parent is not an easy thing but we have accepted that it's God's will fulfilled," said Mr Lowassa.

On his part, Sheikh Hamid Masoud Jongo said that Lowassa was an icon of the nation that was created and built by the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. He said Lowassa had great impact in the country during his leadership.

"We have lost something that we cannot replace.This loss can never be recovered," emphasised Sheikh Jongo.

He said that Lowassa was the mastermind behind the idea of building ward secondary schools countrywide so that many students in the country could access secondary education.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Rev Father Chesco Msaga said that he remembered the late Lowassa when he was a Minister for Water and Livestock and then later Prime Minister.