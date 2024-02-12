Africa: Empowering Women in Agriculture ( EWA)'s 7th High-Level Breakfast Meeting on the margins of the 37th African Union Summit

press release

The 7th High-Level Breakfast Meeting of the Empowering Women in Agriculture (EWA) initiative in line with the established mechanisms of the African Union Commission on Food and Security, aims to highlight and commend the significant strides made in empowering women in agriculture.

EWA is championed by HE Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President of the Republic of Liberia and HE Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been recognized by AWLN as an innovative project and has been instrumental in promoting successful initiatives that uplift women in agricultural communities, driving positive change and enhancing food security across the continent with partners such as the OCP foundation who has been supporting this high level advocacy.

This breakfast meeting that will bring together, a diverse array of participants including Government Agencies, Corporate partners focused on sustainability, Industry Leaders, NGOs, Development Partners, international organizations, Financial institutions, Academia and research institutions, Women farmers, Beneficiaries, community leaders, Media Representatives, AWLN members, UN Agencies, and AU representatives will be held on 16th February 2024 in Addis Ababa on the margins of the 37th African Union summit. The meeting aims to highlight the tangible impact realized through dedicated efforts to empower women in agriculture and to explore avenues for sustained progress.

Despite constituting 43% of the agricultural labor force in developing countries, women face limited access to resources, leading to lower productivity. The gender gap identified by the FAO suggests that equal access for women could increase global farm yields by 20-30%, reducing hunger by 12 to 17%.

The African Union's Agenda 2063 and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals underline the importance of gender equality and food security in Africa's agricultural landscape. While the AU, through initiatives like the Malabo Declaration and the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) has committed to supporting women smallholder farmers, more efforts are needed to prioritize women in agriculture policies and programs.

Furthermore, The African Union Panel on Innovation and Emerging Technologies (APET) encourages the integration of emerging technologies to bridge the gender gap and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement holds immense potential to accelerate economic growth, eliminate poverty, create jobs, improve food security, and promote gender equality.

The upcoming 7th High-Level Breakfast Meeting of EWA under the theme " Scaling up empowerment: Results showcase and partnerships building for the empowerment of women in agriculture," will celebrate achievements, foster collaborations, and chart a path towards a more equitable and prosperous agricultural sector in Africa.

About EWA: Empowering Women in Agriculture (EWA) has been recognised by AWLN as an innovative solution and is dedicated to uplifting women smallholder farmers in Africa by providing them with the resources, support, and opportunities needed to thrive in the agricultural sector. Hosted by Femmes Africa Solidarité (FAS), this event serves as a pivotal platform for fostering partnerships and collaborations aimed at advancing gender equality and sustainable agricultural practices across Africa.

About AWLN: The African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) is a platform that brings together women leaders from across Africa to advocate for gender equality and women's empowerment in various sectors, including agriculture, politics, business, and education.

