Zimbabwe: Hatcliffe 5 Remanded in Custody

Five women from Hatcliffe Extension who went viral on social media assaulting and undressing a woman whom they claimed was having an affair with the husband of their colleague, appeared in court over the weekend.

The accused persons Zelpa Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and Olleyn Vinyungwi appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure charged with assault.

They were remanded in custody pending bail application today. Their accomplice Mitchel Kariwo was the first one to be apprehended by the police and was brought before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi on Friday.

Prosecutor Ms Grace Mugocheke alleged that on February 1 at around 1pm and at stand number 4088 Hatcliffe Extension Harare, the accused persons arrived looking for the complainant Alice Chaichai (32).

Chaichai arrived later on and Natasha asked her if she was having a love affair with Zelpa's husband.

Chaichai denied being involved in such an affair. This angered the accused persons who teamed up, and dragged Chaichai out of her house by the braids.

While being outside the house they took turns to punch her several times all over her body as Chaichai was lying helplessly on the ground.

Zelpa went on to kick her countless times all over her body as others were busy punching her.

The accused persons went on to strip Chaichai off her clothes by removing her dress and tearing her skin tight and pant before leaving the complainant lying unconscious on the ground.

The court heard, a well-wisher went on to cover Chaichai with a cloth as she had sustained an eye injury and bruises on the legs.

She went to the hospital where she was admitted.

She later made a police report which led to the arrest of the accused persons.