Zimbabwe: Durham County to Play Domestic T20

English County Cricket team, Durham County Cricket Club is set to take part in the country's domestic T20 league when they jet in next week.

The English County side will be making their second consecutive trip to Zimbabwe following their visit last year. They also visited the country in 2020.

They will be using the trip to Zimbabwe as part of their pre-season preparations.

Following their visit to the country last year, they will be returning fresh off their 2023 win.

Before competing in the Zimbabwean domestic T20 league, Durham County will also play two three-day matches.

The Durham County Club team sets off for Zimbabwe on February 19th. They will be based in Harare.

Their trip to Zimbabwe was an invitation from Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and in a statement from the English County side; they said they are thrilled to be returning to practice under the Zimbabwean sun.

"We are extremely excited to be returning to Zimbabwe for our pre-season tour after receiving an invitation from Zimbabwe Cricket.

"Having returned last year, it was a great experience for the lads, which set us up perfectly for our successful 2023 season," said Durham Director of Cricket Marcus North in a statement.

Last season, they won all their matches on tour. In their previous tour, Durham came into the country with Glamorgan County Cricket Club.

As the English County prepares for Zimbabwe, in July, a Zimbabwean team will make a trip to England for a 50-over match against Zimbabwe A. They will be playing against Kent County Cricket Club. The exciting news comes as a result of the ongoing efforts to mend the cricketing relationship between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and ZC and their efforts are now paying dividends.

Despite Zimbabwe and England not playing against each other, English County teams such as Durham have been coming in to visit the country. Zimbabwe A's tour to England will be the first time that an English team hosts Zimbabwe in over 20 years.