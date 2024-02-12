Zimbabwe: FIFA Engineers to Certify Geo Pomona Football Pitch

interview

A delegation of engineers from the world football governing body FIFA, will be jetting into the country to certify the football pitch being constructed by Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd in a little over a week. Our reporter Wallace Ruzvidzo (WR) caught up with Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Mr Dilesh Nguwaya (DN) to get more insights on the delegation's visit as well as timelines for the completion of the pitch, among other issues.

When will the construction of the football pitch be completed?

The construction of the football is pencilled for the 16th of February 2024.

Can you give us exact dates for when the FIFA delegation is coming?

We are expecting the FIFA Engineers to come for certification of the soccer pitch on the 21st of February 2024.

Who will use the football pitch and other sports facilities you are currently constructing?

The recreational facility is our way of giving back to the community. These sporting facilities will be open to the public.

This exciting development signifies a commitment to providing the local community with a safe, high-quality playing environment that meets international standards.

Can we expect the Zimbabwe national soccer teams to also be part of those who will be utilising the soccer pitch?

It will be our honour to offer this area to our national soccer teams.

Well noted. During our visit to the site on Friday, we noticed that there are no stands for sitting, it is just a pitch for now. Can we expect the construction of a sitting area around the pitch?

We have plans as Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd to construct stands in the near future.

The Engineer who took us on a tour around the whole project said the tennis and basketball courts are almost finished, when can we expect these facilities to be open to the public?

We expect the tennis courts and basketball courts to be open to the public in March 2024.

Lastly, what was the motivation behind you choosing the accredited Kiwa Laboratory test institute of FIFA and Mr Cemil of Kent Sport Ltd?

Kiwa is ISO 17025 accredited and accredited by FIBA as well (International Basketball Federation ). It is leading in testing sports facilities and has an independent and professional centre of expertise in testing sporting facilities. The company that is building the sports field is one of the best and biggest companies in the world, and they collaborate with FIFA and Kiwa laboratory, hence us choosing them.

Thank you for the insights Mr Nguwaya.

You are most welcome. If you ever need any clarity, my door is always open.