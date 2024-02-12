Zimbabwe: Dynamos Appoint New Team Manager

12 February 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Premier Soccer League giants, Dynamos have appointed Harry Lusengo as the substantive team manager, taking over from Richard Chihoro who was redeployed last season.

Desmond Mhene was serving as the interim team manager while doubling as the match analyst.

Harry is the son of board chairman Bernard Marriot-Lusengo and was serving as the club's kit manager before.

A source revealed the following to Zimpapers Sports:

"Harry signed his contract with the club as the team manager last week.

"The club found it befitting to honour him after he has executed his duties well in his previous post.

"He has shown his leadership qualities and continues to work well with others. He carries himself with humility and respect among his peers.

"Now he has more responsibilities on his shoulders including putting his focus more on the welfare of the players among other things and that means a lot is expected from him. "The club does not doubt if he is going to perform but they believe he has already gained a lot of experience at the club.

"The position was vacant since Chihiro left. Mhene was acting as an interim and the club is very grateful for how he performed as the interim as he doubled as the match analyst. "The club found it worth it for him to continue as the match analyst and continue adding depth to the technical team.

"A long season is brewing and everyone is expected to be in his designation and try to propel the club to greater heights," said the source.

