Zimbabwe: Bogus War Vet in Land Fraud Syndicate

12 February 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A bogus war veteran, allegedly part of a syndicate that defrauded land seekers of over US$66 000 in Banket, appeared in court on Saturday.

Susan Sibanda (64) appeared on charges of defrauding 149 people of a total US$21 000 before Harare magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure who remanded her in custody to today for her bail application.

Prosecutor Ms Grace Mugocheke alleged that from 2018 to the present, Sibanda fleeced land seekers of US$21 000 by misrepresenting to them that she had the authority from someone called Sarudzai Washaya, who claimed to be a member of the war veterans task force in Banket, to allocate the land.

Those seeking land were allegedly required to pay administration fees ranging from US$25 to US$2 500 depending on the person.

In total 149 people made payments directly to Sibanda to allocate farms that were non existent.

Upon her arrest, Sibanda was found in possession of registers of land seekers.

Two other bogus war veterans, Perpetual Chimuti (57) and Pedzisai Chikari (46), appeared in court earlier last week facing similar charges .

Sibanda addressed members of Zanu PF and other members of the public encouraging them to join the fraudulent scheme for allocations of land that never existed.

