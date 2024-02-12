Malawi: Police Arrested 19 People for Failing to Support Their Children

12 February 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Atleast 19 parents are spending the weekend in police custody in Zomba after they were arrested on Friday for failing to look after their children which forced them ending up in the streets as street children.

Zomba police station spokesperson Patricia Sipiliano has confirmed of the arrests galore.

Sipiliano said among the parents include; Jonasi Majidu, 32, James Adam, 40, and Pitilirani Chanza, 30.

Sipiliano said following a spate of street attacks targeting travellers, the police in conjunction with Zomba City's social welfare and gender officers as well as the National Intelligence Service held a two-day joint operation to sweep street-connected children off the streets of the city.

"The operation apprehended 33 street- connected children of ages between 10 and 15 years who were found loitering within the city," she said.

Sipiliano the arrested parents, who all come from Senior Chief Mlumbe's area in Zomba, have been charged with neglecting to provide necessities for children and will appear before court soon.

